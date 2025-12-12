Yandex metrika counter

2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo IN PHOTOS

2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo IN PHOTOS
Source: Xinhua

A visitor learns about a humanoid robot at the 2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 12, 2025, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The expo kicked off here on Friday, featuring ten specialized exhibition areas including low-altitude economy, AI empowerment, and future industries. More than 100 enterprises participated in the exhibition. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People view an exhibit at the 2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People visit the 2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People visit the 2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People learn about a ducted-fan drone at the 2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People view exhibits at the 2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An intelligent bionic hand is pictured at the 2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

People learn about self-propelled welding robots at the 2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A visitor learns about a smart mild hyperbaric oxygen chamber at the 2025 Wuhan International Industrial Design Expo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


