Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut - PHOTOS

Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations in Beirut, causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure in parts of the Lebanese capital, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
According to preliminary reports from local media and emergency services, the strikes hit areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs late at night, triggering large explosions and fires.
