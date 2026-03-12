Yandex metrika counter

Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut - PHOTOS

  • Middle East
Source: Al-Jazeera

Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations in Beirut, causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure in parts of the Lebanese capital, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

According to preliminary reports from local media and emergency services, the strikes hit areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs late at night, triggering large explosions and fires.

People stand amid debris in front of damaged buildings in the aftermath of a reported Israeli strike in Zuqaq al-Blat, central Beirut, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, Lebanon, March 12, 2026. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People stand amid debris in front of damaged buildings in the aftermath of a reported Israeli strike in Zuqaq al-Blat, central Beirut, Lebanon, on March 12, 2026  [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike targeted an area in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on March 12, 2026.
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike targeted an area in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on March 12, 2026. [Ibrahim Amro/AFP]

