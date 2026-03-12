Türkiye awards UN chief Guterres with Ataturk International Peace Prize

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Erdogan praised the UN chief’s efforts in promoting peace and multilateral cooperation while reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening the international organisation, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Erdogan said Ankara will continue supporting initiatives aimed at making the United Nations more inclusive and representative.

“As a leader who believes that there can be no development, peace or stability without justice, we will continue supporting efforts to transform the UN into a more inclusive structure,” he said.