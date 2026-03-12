Türkiye awards UN chief Guterres with Ataturk International Peace Prize
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan awarded the Ataturk International Peace Award to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a ceremony in Ankara.
Speaking at the event on Thursday, Erdogan praised the UN chief’s efforts in promoting peace and multilateral cooperation while reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening the international organisation, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
Erdogan said Ankara will continue supporting initiatives aimed at making the United Nations more inclusive and representative.
“As a leader who believes that there can be no development, peace or stability without justice, we will continue supporting efforts to transform the UN into a more inclusive structure,” he said.
Diplomacy to prevent wider conflict
The Turkish president also highlighted Ankara’s diplomatic efforts to prevent escalating violence in the Middle East.
He warned that the spiral of violence centred around Iran risks dragging the region into a broader catastrophe.
Türkiye, he said, is conducting intensive diplomacy to ensure that the conflict does not expand further.
Despite attempts to undermine hopes for dialogue involving the United States, Israel and Iran, Erdogan said Ankara will continue working patiently and with determination to support diplomatic solutions.
By Ulviyya Salmanli