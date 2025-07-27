3 cryptos under $0.50 That could hit $2.50 in the next bull run

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market is showing clear signs of awakening, and once the bulls take the reins, pocket-friendly tokens often become ground zero for explosive upside. In the past, we’ve seen tokens like Shiba Inu, XRP, and Dogecoin transform pocket change into wealth. Now, with capital rotating into undervalued mid- and small-caps, investors are scanning for the next set of “under-the-radar rockets.

”These three cryptos are stirring the pot: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Tron (TRX), and Hedera (HBAR). Here is why they can easily ride the crypto boom to $2.50.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): From Meme to Moonshot?

Pepe jokes aside, Little Pepe is no laughing matter. Sure, he memes. But this frog has a master plan, an entire Layer 2 chain dedicated to memes, and it’s not messing around.That’s right. On Little Pepe’s chain, bot frontrunners get shut down cold. Combine that with zero tax trading, blazing-fast finality, and low fees that make Solana blush, and you’ve got more than a meme. You’ve got a playground where other meme coins will launch. Thanks to its exclusive meme Launchpad.

Momentum-wise, it’s firing on all cylinders. The project has raised over $10.8 million, with over 8 billion tokens sold during the presale. Its current price of $0.0016 is already a 60% gain from early entries. Stage 7 is 97% filled, and the next stage will bump the price up again. You can feel the FOMO thick in the air.

Little Pepe also recently passed its smart contract audit, a green flag for security, and has been listed on CoinMarketCap, making it far easier to track and attract more eyes. On top of that, there’s a $777,000 giveaway campaign driving social engagement into the stratosphere.

With its utility-first approach, fair vesting model (0% at TGE, 3-month cliff, 5% monthly unlock), and roadmap to make it the Solana of memes, Little Pepe could be the next underdog-to-unicorn story. A move to $2.50 from its current stage is sure ambitious, but not out of reach. And your $1000 investment today could easily flip to $1.56 million. From utility to virality, this coin is engineered for a breakout. Whether you’re here for memes, momentum, or moonshots, LILPEPE might be the sleeper that wakes up your portfolio.

Tron: Quietly Dominating Stablecoins and Printing Millions Daily

While most are busy chasing top blue-chip cryptos, TRON has been quietly printing $2 million daily in revenue, making it one of the most profitable blockchain ecosystems. That’s no typo. TRON’s booming stablecoin economy hosts over half of all USDT in circulation and facilitates a mind-blowing $600 billion monthly transaction volume. Its fundamentals are solid gold. In H1 2025, the network expanded even further, and in May alone, TRON saw a 17% spike in revenue. That’s on top of its 283% revenue leap in 2023 and a peak of $2.02 billion in total earnings in 2024. From a technical standpoint, TRX is forming a classic cup and handling bullish patterns. Traders see a short-term push to $0.40 and a potential mid-term explosion to $1, driven by growing institutional involvement and retail inflows.

Tron Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

And don’t sleep on the SRM Entertainment angle. After listing on Nasdaq, the company became a TRON treasury giant, holding 365 million TRX backed by $210 million. Add in Justin Sun’s ongoing efforts to push TRON into U.S. crypto adoption conversations, and you’ve got a cocktail for a notable breakout toward $2.50 in the next bull run.

Hedera: From Sleepy to Surging, Now Targets Price Discovery

Hedera has been stuck in a long consolidation pattern until now. With a 23% jump in the past week 24 hours, it has officially broken through key resistance, shifting market sentiment from “wait and see” to “let’s go.”

Hedera Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Volume surged by 150% when it punched past the $0.284 level, marking a clear signal to technical traders that something was up. The breakout follows months of quiet accumulation, and analysts are now targeting $0.37 short-term and $0.50+ as a likely next leg. Behind the charts, the story gets even more compelling. Open interest in HBAR futures hit an all-time high of $527 million, signaling increasing capital inflow and growing conviction. Despite some exchange inflows, overall sentiment remains bullish as liquidity deepens. There’s also chatter about a potential spot HBAR ETF, which could catapult it into price discovery. HBAR’s efficient architecture and enterprise partnerships give it a real shot at $2.50 in a market hungry for new narratives and institutions looking for blockchain exposure.

2025 Bull Cycle: Small Price, Big Potential

In bull markets, it’s often the underdogs that go absolutely ballistic. We’ve seen it before, and we’re seeing it again.

LILPEPE is the newest, most disruptive force in the meme world, combining tech, tokenomics, and timing to perfection.

is the newest, most disruptive force in the meme world, combining tech, tokenomics, and timing to perfection. TRX is a revenue machine with real-world usage, stablecoin dominance, and institutional flirtation.

is a revenue machine with real-world usage, stablecoin dominance, and institutional flirtation. HBAR is breaking technical ceilings with volume, volatility, and possibly an ETF on the horizon.

But if you’re betting on asymmetric upside, Little Pepe is the token that screams “get in before the blastoff.” It’s still early, still underpriced, and still sitting in the presale window, but not for long. Join the LILPEPE presale now.

