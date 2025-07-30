3 people missing after explosion at Nebraska Biofuels plant - VIDEO

Smoke is seen following an explosion at a plant in Fremont, Nebraska, July 29, 2025. KETV

Three people remain unaccounted for following a massive explosion Tuesday at the Horizon Biofuels plant in Fremont, about 40 miles northwest of Omaha, officials said.

Fire Chief Todd Bernt said crews arrived to find “heavy smoke, a lot of flames and structural collapse,” making it unsafe to enter the building, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“Early on, we tried to get access, but due to the collapse with the mangled steel, we were unable to get inside,” Bernt told reporters.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg confirmed that three people were inside the facility at the time of the blast. Nebraska Task Force One has been called in to help assess how to safely search the building.

The fire remained active Tuesday afternoon, especially in the plant’s tower section. Bernt said crews could remain on scene for several days, citing the large amount of wood and alcohol-based materials stored at the facility.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the probe, with multiple agencies assisting.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said he is closely monitoring the situation:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved – and we’re ready to help any way we can.”

