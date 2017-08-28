$63 500 shortage discovered at Yerevan State Linguistic University

+ ↺ − 16 px

An annual inventory held in the Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences in December 2016 revealed a shortage of property provided to university employees worth AMD 30 209 000 (more than $63 500), according to the findings of an investigation conducted at the university by the State Interests Protection Department at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In addition, according to a statement issued by the Prosecutor General’s Office on Friday, it was revealed that in the period from 2009-2015, relevant university officials carried out inventories and compiled accounting records with violations of legal acts regulating the field, which led to the fact that the shortage was not detected for years, epress.am reports.

The State Interests Protection Department has launched a criminal investigation under articles 179.3.1 (embezzlement in large amounts) and 315.1 (official negligence) of the Armenian criminal code. The preliminary investigation has been assigned to the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

