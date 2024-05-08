Azerbaijan hopes to welcome about 3 million tourists this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 3 million tourists are expected to visit Azerbaijan in 2024, Kanan Gasimov, Head of the Administration at the State Tourism Agency, told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“In all cases, our indicators so far suggest that we have a fairly good growth rate,” he noted.Gasimov pointed out a 36 percent growth in tourist arrivals last month compared to the same period in 2023.“Compared to last year, an increase of about 36% was observed in the last month. But we are still lagging behind the numbers of 2019,” he added.

News.Az