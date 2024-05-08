Busy tourism year expected in 2025: Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

2025 is expected to be a busy year for the tourism sector around the world, Kanan Gasimov, Head of Administration at the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an event themed the implementation status of the 2023 Action Plan and upcoming priorities of the Tourism Development Working Group of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.Gasimov stated that tourism is a coordinated activity, and without coordination, it will not be possible to achieve high results if other state institutions and the private sector are not involved in the processes.

News.Az