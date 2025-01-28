AI: US and Europe are pursuing contrasting paths

+ ↺ − 16 px

As artificial intelligence transforms industries and societies, the United States and the European Union are growing more divided on how to regulate it, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

The rapid rise of AI is enabling computers to autonomously perform tasks that once depended on human intelligence. This opens up vast opportunities from personalized medicine to addressing global challenges such as the climate crisis. But it also poses significant risks, from job displacement to biased technologies to potential abuse in areas such as surveillance.While the EU is rolling out a comprehensive AI rulebook to ensure user safety and accountability, the United States under President Donald Trump is moving in the opposite direction, loosening restrictions and empowering tech industry figures to influence policy."In the U.S., we're seeing a clear shift away from emphasizing user safety," said Lisa Soder, a senior policy researcher at the information technology think tank Interface in Berlin.Trump is increasingly changing the country's approach to AI regulation to prioritize national security and industry interests, she told DW: "'America-first AI' is just very big right now."

