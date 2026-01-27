AirTag 2 launches with longer range and louder alerts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has unveiled a new generation of AirTag, bringing major upgrades that make it dramatically easier to find lost belongings — while also reigniting debate about digital privacy in everyday life.

The updated AirTag builds on Apple’s Find My ecosystem with a stronger tracking range, louder sound alerts, and deeper integration with airlines. The result is a tiny accessory that makes misplaced keys, wallets, and luggage harder to lose than ever before. At the same time, the growing power of object tracking is raising fresh questions about how visible personal items should be in an increasingly connected world, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At the heart of the new AirTag is Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the same technology used in recent iPhone and Apple Watch models. This upgrade significantly improves Precision Finding, guiding users to missing items from up to 50% farther away than before. The system combines visual directions, haptic feedback, and audio cues to pinpoint an item’s exact location.

Bluetooth capabilities have also been enhanced, allowing nearby Apple devices in the Find My network to detect AirTags from greater distances. In addition, Apple redesigned the internal speaker, making alerts about 50% louder and audible from nearly twice the previous range.

For the first time, Precision Finding is now available on supported Apple Watch models. This means users can track lost items directly from their wrist without reaching for their phone — a practical improvement for commuters, travelers, and busy households.

Apple says the expanded detection range and louder alerts significantly reduce the chance of items remaining lost. Even when an AirTag is far from its paired iPhone, nearby Apple devices can securely relay its approximate location through the Find My network, without revealing user identities.

Since AirTag’s original launch in 2021, countless recovery stories have surfaced — from lost luggage and musical instruments to essential medication. The new model builds on that reputation while keeping the same price, a move likely to encourage even wider adoption.

One of the most impactful updates is improved integration with the Share Item Location feature in iOS. Users can now temporarily share an AirTag’s location with trusted third parties — and more than 50 airlines have adopted this system to locate delayed baggage.

Airline technology provider SITA reports that carriers using shared AirTag location links have reduced baggage delays by 26% and cut unrecoverable luggage cases by 90%. Shared access is time-limited, restricted to authorized personnel, and automatically expires after seven days. Users can stop sharing at any moment.

This marks a significant step in solving one of air travel’s most persistent frustrations: lost luggage.

As AirTag tracking becomes more powerful, privacy advocates are raising concerns. With longer detection range and broader third-party integration, critics argue that the balance between convenience and personal discretion deserves continued scrutiny.

Apple insists the AirTag is designed strictly for tracking objects — not people or pets — and says improved findability does not mean weaker privacy. Still, the company acknowledges the importance of safeguards as tracking tools grow more capable.

Apple maintains that the new AirTag keeps strong anti-tracking protections. Location data is not stored on the device itself, and all communication with the Find My network is end-to-end encrypted. Bluetooth identifiers rotate frequently to prevent long-term tracking, and both iOS and Android devices receive alerts if an unknown AirTag appears to be traveling with them.

Apple also emphasizes that no one — including Apple — can see who helped locate an AirTag or where assisting devices are located. These measures aim to prevent stalking or surveillance misuse while preserving the benefits of crowdsourced item tracking.

The new AirTag keeps the same design as the original, ensuring compatibility with existing accessories. Pricing remains unchanged at $29 for a single unit and $99 for a four-pack, with free engraving still available.

The device requires an iPhone running iOS 26 or later. Precision Finding on Apple Watch is supported on Series 9 and newer models running watchOS 26.2.1. Orders are now open through Apple’s official channels.

With stronger tracking, louder alerts, and airline cooperation, Apple’s latest AirTag pushes item recovery to a new level. As everyday objects become easier to locate than ever before, the conversation now turns to how society defines acceptable visibility in a connected world.

