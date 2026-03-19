Tourism in Türkiye under shadow of U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict

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Amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, which has disrupted travel and prompted more cautious booking behavior, industry representatives say that the resulting uncertainties continue to weigh on Türkiye's tourism sector.

"Tourism is very important for our economy," said Kaan Sahinalp, the Turkish representative of German travel giant TUI, News.az reports, citing BBC.

"But tourism depends on world events," he said, adding that the war has regionally affected tourism as "many tourists now choose safer countries."

For Sahinalp, who is also a tourism consultant based in Ankara, Türkiye's performance in recent years demonstrates its global attractiveness. However, current regional tensions have created a more cautious market environment.

According to Murat Toktas, a tourism professional specializing in destination marketing, the most visible effects of the conflict have been concentrated in eastern provinces close to the Iranian border, where cross-border tourism flows have sharply declined due to travel disruptions.

"Businesses in these regions are facing temporary setbacks as tour programs linked to seasonal travel have been suspended," Toktas said.

"But this should be viewed as a localized challenge rather than a nationwide downturn. Türkiye's tourism sector has developed strong crisis management experience and adaptability," this professional noted.

Sahinalp added that global tensions and conflicts have slowed booking momentum in some markets, meaning the sector is currently operating below its full potential.

"Bookings remain slow or largely on hold for now," he stressed, adding that the industry is hoping for a swift end to the hostilities so that new reservations can pick up ahead of the summer season.

From Antalya, one of Türkiye's main tourism hubs, industry professionals say booking patterns ahead of the summer reflect a more cautious approach among travelers rather than widespread cancellations.

"There have been some cancellations recorded before the start of the summer season," said Recep Yavuz, a tourism expert based in the Mediterranean province.

"These are mostly linked to psychological concerns related to the war environment in the Middle East, particularly among European travelers," he said, adding that many tourists are delaying reservations and adopting a wait-and-see attitude until geopolitical uncertainties become clearer.

Tourism professionals emphasize that Türkiye's strategic location between Europe and Asia, rich cultural heritage and diverse natural attractions provide strong long-term growth potential, while stressing that the coming weeks will be crucial in shaping the outlook for the 2026 season, as booking activity typically accelerates closer to peak travel periods.

Tourism remains one of the key pillars of the Turkish economy, generating approximately 65 billion U.S. dollars in annual revenue and supporting employment across a wide range of sectors.

News.Az