Türkiye neutralized 4,000 terrorists this year: Defence Chief

Since January 1, 250,000 people have been prevented from entering and leaving Türkiye illegally, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, News.az reports.

He added that a total of 37,000 terrorists have been neutralized within the country, in Northern Iraq and Syria since 2015, and nearly 4,000 terrorists have been neutralized this year.

Minister Akar also emphasized that the target of Türkiye's military operations in neighboring countries is only terrorists.


