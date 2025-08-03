Yandex metrika counter

Al Mayadeen: IAEA delegation to visit Tehran next week

A delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Tehran next week, News.Az reports citing the Al Mayadeen.

According to their information, the delegation will not include inspectors, since "the negotiations will focus on the political side of the issue." It is expected that the parties will "discuss mechanisms for implementing the law adopted by parliament on suspending cooperation with the agency."


honor Patriotic War martyrs

