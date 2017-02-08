Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijani government is founded on quite solid basis

“Extradition of Alexander Lapshin are one of the numerous facts proving Azerbaijan’s determination to protect national interests. Azerbaijani government is foun

The due statement came from the Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov in his interview to journalists.

“Lapshin’s extradition once more exposed this will to take any measure for state’s interests,” Ali Ahmadov added.

News.Az

