Armenia, UN discuss preparations for COP17 biodiversity conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian and UN officials are holding talks on the ongoing preparations for the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17), scheduled to take place in Yerevan in 2026.

At a meeting in Yerevan on Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), emphasized that significant progress has been made on both the substantive and technical aspects of the event, aiming to host an ambitious and inclusive conference, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Mirzoyan and Schomaker also exchanged ideas to ensure the successful organization of COP17 and, more broadly, to promote cooperation within the UN framework. They highlighted Armenia’s readiness for active collaboration with the CBD Secretariat and international partners in implementing these initiatives.

News.Az