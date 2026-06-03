SpaceX eyes record IPO at nearly $1.8 trillion valuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to a preliminary filing released Wednesday, SpaceX (SPCX) has officially announced plans for what could be the largest initial public offering ever, aiming to raise about $75 billion by selling 555.6 million Class A shares at $135 each.

The rocket and satellite company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., plans to list its Class A shares on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker symbol "SPCX." At the proposed offering price, SpaceX would have a market value of roughly $1.77 trillion based on its outstanding shares, placing it among the world's most valuable publicly traded companies, News.Az reports, citing Seeking Alpha.

The IPO is expected to be a watershed moment for both the space industry and public markets. At approximately $75 billion, the offering would eclipse Saudi Aramco's record $29.4 billion IPO in 2019 and rank as the largest stock market debut ever completed.

The transaction could also clear a path for other highly valued artificial intelligence companies to pursue public listings. Investors have poured capital into AI-related businesses over the past two years, and a successful SpaceX debut could further strengthen demand for large-scale technology and infrastructure offerings.

For years, investors seeking exposure to SpaceX have largely been limited to private markets and secondary share transactions. The IPO would provide public investors with direct access to one of the world's most closely watched aerospace companies while creating a public valuation benchmark for the rapidly expanding commercial space economy.

News.Az