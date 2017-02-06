Armenians violate ceasefire 34 times in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions in nameless hills in Tartar, Fuzuli and Khojavand regions.

Ministry of Defence declares that Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 34 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages and in nameless hills in Berd region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli and Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, Aghbulag, Aghdam and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Khojavand regions.

News.Az

News.Az