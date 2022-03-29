Yandex metrika counter

At least 4 people killed in shooting in Israel

  • World
  • Share
At least 4 people killed in shooting in Israel

At least five people were killed by a suspected Arab gunman in Bnei Brak, the most densely populated city in Israel, on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Jerusalem Post.

The gunman, who was reportedly driving a motorcycle, has already been neutralized, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The attacker is said to have first shot towards apartment balconies and then fired at passersby in the street.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      