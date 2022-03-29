At least 4 people killed in shooting in Israel

At least 4 people killed in shooting in Israel

At least five people were killed by a suspected Arab gunman in Bnei Brak, the most densely populated city in Israel, on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Jerusalem Post.

The gunman, who was reportedly driving a motorcycle, has already been neutralized, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The attacker is said to have first shot towards apartment balconies and then fired at passersby in the street.

