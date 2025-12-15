Australian TV actress Rachael Carpani dies at 45

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian actress Rachael Carpani, known for her roles in the acclaimed drama series McLeod’s Daughters and her recurring role on Home and Away, has died unexpectedly, her family announced on social media.

Carpani’s sister, Georgia, shared a statement from their parents on Instagram, confirming the passing of their beloved daughter, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday, December 7th,” the statement read.

The family said the funeral will be a private event on Friday, December 19, for close family and friends. They requested privacy during this difficult time and confirmed no further statements will be made.

Carpani shot to fame as Jodi Fountain on McLeod’s Daughters, starring in the hit Australian show from 2001 to 2009. She earned two Logie nominations in recognition of her performances in 2007 – the Silver Logie for Most Popular Actress and the coveted Gold Logie. Last year, Carpani took on a recurring role as Claudia Salini in Home and Away. She also starred in several TV films and had a small part in NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009, alongside Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J. Carpani’s co-star on McLeod’s Daughters, Bridie Carter, paid tribute on social media.

News.Az