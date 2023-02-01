AZAL to launch flights to Vienna
- 01 Feb 2023 09:28
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181322
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azal-to-launch-flights-to-vienna Copied
The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) continues to dynamically develop European destinations and launches a new Baku-Vienna-Baku route from May 2, News.Az reports.
The capital of Austria – Vienna – a city with high tourist attractiveness is considered the cultural and historical center of Europe.
Flights on this route will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.
To learn more about the flight schedule please visit the official website of the airline - www.azal.az. It is also possible to purchase tickets via AZAL mobile app.