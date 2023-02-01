Yandex metrika counter

AZAL to launch flights to Vienna

  • Economics
  • Share
AZAL to launch flights to Vienna

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) continues to dynamically develop European destinations and launches a new Baku-Vienna-Baku route from May 2, News.Az reports. 

The capital of Austria – Vienna – a city with high tourist attractiveness is considered the cultural and historical center of Europe.

Flights on this route will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about the flight schedule please visit the official website of the airline - www.azal.az. It is also possible to purchase tickets via AZAL mobile app.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      