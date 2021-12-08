Azerbaijan Airlines holds presentation for UAE travel agents

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event of Azerbaijan Airlines organized for travel agents in Dubai was dedicated to the resumption of daily flights on the Baku-Dubai route after the COVID-19 pandemic, News.Az reports.

The event was organized by Aviareps, the world's leading airline and tourism management company.

Glenn Johnston, Vice President of Aviareps for the Middle East, delivered the opening speech by providing concise summary on the main directions of the airline's activities and about Azerbaijan.

As part of the event, the presentation of AZAL was made by Deputy Head of the Marketing, Commerce and Production Department of the Airline Fatima Hajizadeh. According to her, at present, special flights between Baku and Dubai are performed on a daily basis. In the near future, it is planned to increase the frequency of services between the two cities to be performed twice a day.

To ensure even more convenient and comfortable flights and to support offers on the tourism market, the airline intends to return wide-body aircraft to this route.

Information on the tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan was presented by Arzu Guliyeva, an internal tourism specialist of “Silk Row Travel”.

Dubai is one of the most popular destinations in the route network of Azerbaijan Airlines. Thousands of tourists from Azerbaijan visit the largest city of the UAE annually. At present, the World EXPO-2020 is in progress there, presenting an opportunity to explore 192 Country Pavilions.

Tourists from the Persian Gulf countries also show great interest in Azerbaijan. Many of then travel to Baku in transit through Dubai's international airports.

News.Az