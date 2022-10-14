Azerbaijan confirms 58 more COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 58 new COVID-19 cases, 89 patients have recovered, News.az reports.

Up until now, 822,485 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,087 of them have recovered, and 9,931 people have died. Currently, 467 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,897 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,284,670 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az