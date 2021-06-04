Azerbaijan documents 123 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 123 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 406 patients have recovered, and 4 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 334,539, with 326,269 recoveries and 4,933. Currently, 3,337 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,585 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,551,620.

News.Az