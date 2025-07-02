Azerbaijan's Shusha hosts 6th ECO Business Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th ECO Business Forum, co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the Secretariat of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Confederation of ECO Chambers of Commerce and Industry, began in the country’s Shusha city.

The forum was organized as part of the inaugural "ECO Week," initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The forum aims to promote investment and trade within the ECO region, foster collaboration among business communities, and support sustainable economic development.

Participants will explore opportunities to diversify cooperation in key sectors, including food, agriculture, textiles, information and communication technology (ICT), tourism, transport, and the circular economy, along with other relevant topics.

The event will also feature "business-to-government" (B2G) and "business-to-business" (B2B) meetings.

