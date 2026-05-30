Munich Airport stops flights briefly due to drone scare
Flights at Munich Airport in southern Germany were suspended for roughly an hour on Saturday morning after two pilots reported spotting a drone, airport authorities and police confirmed, corroborating earlier reports from German media.
During the shutdown more than 20 flights that had been due to land at Munich were diverted to other airports, an airport spokesperson said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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At around 9 a.m. (0700 GMT), two pilots in separate planes on the tarmac reported seeing a drone over the airport, prompting the shutdown, they said.
Flights resumed about an hour later.
"Extensive police operations, including a search of the affected area by police helicopter, yielded no results," a police spokesperson said.
"Since a threat to air traffic could be ruled out, the shutdown was lifted at 10:05 a.m.," they said, adding that an investigation had been opened to determine what happened.
Drone sightings at Munich caused greater disruption in October of last year, when they forced several shutdowns at the airport in quick succession.
By Ulviyya Salmanli