Munich Airport stops flights briefly due to drone scare

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Flights at Munich Airport in southern Germany were suspended for roughly an hour on Saturday morning after two pilots reported spotting a drone, airport authorities and police confirmed, corroborating earlier reports from German media.

During the ​shutdown more than 20 flights that had ⁠been due to land at Munich ​were diverted to other airports, an airport ​spokesperson said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At around 9 a.m. (0700 GMT), two pilots in separate planes on the tarmac reported seeing ​a drone over the airport, prompting ​the shutdown, they said.

Flights resumed about an hour later.

"Extensive ‌police ⁠operations, including a search of the affected area by police helicopter, yielded no results," a police spokesperson said.

"Since a threat ​to air ​traffic could ⁠be ruled out, the shutdown was lifted at 10:05 a.m.," ​they said, adding that an investigation ​had ⁠been opened to determine what happened.

Drone sightings at Munich caused greater disruption in October ⁠of ​last year, when they forced several ​shutdowns at the airport in quick succession.

News.Az