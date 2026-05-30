Mitsubishi to bring back Pajero SUV after 7-year hiatus

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Mitsubishi Motors Corp. announced on Friday that it will bring back its flagship Pajero sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Japan for the first time in seven years, with plans to unveil the new model this autumn, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The decision comes amid long-standing calls from enthusiasts for the model’s return, following the end of its production in Japan in 2019 due to declining sales.

At a press conference, Mitsubishi Motors Chief Executive Officer Takao Kato said the company also plans to expand the Pajero lineup by introducing two smaller models. “I hope (the strategy) will draw newly interested customers,” he stated. The company added that further details, including the official launch date and pricing, will be disclosed at a later stage.

The new Pajero model will be manufactured at a production facility in Thailand and will be sold in both Thailand and Japan. Mitsubishi also indicated that it is considering expanding sales to additional international markets.

First launched in 1982, the Pajero played a major role in the global recreational vehicle boom of the 1990s. The automaker reports that more than 3.25 million units have been sold across over 170 countries and regions over its four generations.

The Pajero also achieved notable success in the Dakar Rally, a major motorsport competition, becoming one of Mitsubishi Motors’ most iconic models. However, its popularity eventually declined amid growing competition in the SUV market.

News.Az