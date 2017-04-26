Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss energy cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have discussed prospects for energy cooperation as Energy Minister Natig Aliyev met with Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Natural Resources Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, AzerTag reports.

Aliyev pointed out joint efforts made by Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia to stabilize oil prices on the market under a strategy of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC countries.

Al-Falih commended Azerbaijan`s contribution to efforts to increase oil prices.

The Saudi minister expressed his country`s interest in expanding ties with Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az