Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss energy cooperation prospects
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have discussed prospects for energy cooperation as Energy Minister Natig Aliyev met with Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Natural Resources Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, AzerTag reports.
Aliyev pointed out joint efforts made by Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia to stabilize oil prices on the market under a strategy of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC countries.
Al-Falih commended Azerbaijan`s contribution to efforts to increase oil prices.
The Saudi minister expressed his country`s interest in expanding ties with Azerbaijan.
News.Az