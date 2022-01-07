Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Military Prosecutor’s Office ink joint action plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan signed a joint action plan aimed at strengthening the rule of law and military discipline, as well as preventing crimes in the Azerbaijan Army in 2022.

According to the plan, the time and place of the planned events, as well as responsible persons have been determined, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Within the scope of the meetings, to be held with servicemen in Army Corps, formations, military units, and specialized military-educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense throughout the year, relevant activities will be carried out to increase the legal knowledge of military personnel, to strengthen discipline and law, as well as to eliminate existing problems.

