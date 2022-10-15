Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani grandmaster Mammadyarov beats Carlsen in Aimchess Rapid R1

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has defeated reigning world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen in Round 1 of the Aimchess Rapid, held on October 14-21 online on chess24, News.Az reports. 

The same day, Mammadyarov lost to Polish Jan-Krzysztof Duda in Round 2.

The Aimchess Rapid is the last “Regular” tournament of the 2022 season with a prize pot of $150,000 before the end-of-season final event starts on November 14.

The event features 16 players in a round-robin prelim stage before the field is cut to eight and knockouts begin.


