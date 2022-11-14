Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs mull current issues of the bilateral agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian, News.az reports citing the press service of MFA.

The ministers discussed current issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the regional situation.



The parties stated that it is necessary to resolve the recent situation in the relations between the two countries, concerns about public rhetoric and other existing problems within the framework of mutual dialogue and understanding. In this regard, it was pointed out that it would be useful to establish a relationship between the press secretaries of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.



During the telephone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and noted the importance of continuing contacts.

