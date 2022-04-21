Azerbaijani sees growth in Azeri Light crude price
21 Apr 2022
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172602
- Economics
The Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets, News.Az reports.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.17 to trade at $109.93.
The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 sets the average oil price at $50 a barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.