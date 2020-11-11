Yandex metrika counter

Bahrain names crown prince as new PM: state news agency

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa has named crown prince Salman al-Khalifa as the new prime minister, the state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a royal decree.

The decree takes effect immediately, it reported.

Bahrain’s late Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa died earlier on Wednesday.

