Bahrain names crown prince as new PM: state news agency

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa has named crown prince Salman al-Khalifa as the new prime minister, the state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a royal decree.

The decree takes effect immediately, it reported.

Bahrain’s late Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa died earlier on Wednesday.

