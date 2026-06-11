Estonia unveils inaugural modular shelter in Tallinn

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Tallinn has set up its first modular public shelter in the city center to assess how these structures might operate in an urban setting.

Estonian media ERR said the shelter was installed on Thursday in the green area at Juhkentali 10, marking it the first modular concrete shelter placed in a public urban space in Estonia, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Post.

The shelter, provided to the city by construction company Citysec Industry, is based on a standardized design already in use in Ukraine. Recent reports suggest the Baltic nations have looked to Ukraine for similar projects following recent drone incursions.

Built of reinforced concrete, the structure is designed to reduce risks from explosions, including blast waves and debris. Its modular shape allows it to be expanded, moved or installed in different parts of the city if needed.

Authorities described the installation as a demonstration project aimed at increasing public awareness of shelter locations and appropriate behavior during emergencies, and they are currently evaluating the shelter’s usability and effectiveness under real conditions.

After the testing period, authorities will decide whether to scale up the project and expand the network of similar shelters across the city.

News.Az