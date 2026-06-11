Mexico vs South Africa: World Cup 2026 kick-off updates

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in spectacular fashion, bringing the world's biggest football tournament back to Mexico for a third time. In a historic twist, the opening match in Mexico City served as a direct repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

The first match of the World Cup has ended, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Mexico defeated the South African national team 2:0.

00:59

Mexico scored the second goal in the game against South Africa.

Raúl Jiménez scored in the 67th minute.

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23:56

With a newly expanded field of 48 teams and 104 games, this tournament is already the largest in football history, and the opening 30 minutes did not disappoint the raucous home crowd.

Mexico wasted no time making their presence felt under returning head coach Javier Aguirre. After an early fifth-minute strike from Raúl Jiménez forced a sharp save, El Tri broke the deadlock just nine minutes into the match.

Midfielder Erik Lira won a crucial 50-50 ball in midfield, allowing Julián Quiñones to pounce. The former Club América winger struck a clean shot past South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to put Mexico up 1-0.

The goal carries immense emotional weight for Quiñones. As a Colombian dual national who made his debut for the Mexican national team in 2023, his inclusion was initially met with heavy criticism from some fans. Scoring the opening goal of a home World Cup at the iconic stadium is a massive moment that firmly establishes him as a potential breakout star for Aguirre's side.

El Tri controls the first half

Following the goal, South Africa shifted into a tight, disciplined back-five formation to deny Mexico any further open lanes. Bafana Bafana attempted to orchestrate counter-attacks, but their possessions were met with deafening boos from the passionate home crowd.

As the match reached a designated summer hydration break in the 26th minute, tensions began to rise. Mexico's Brian Gutiérrez picked up the first yellow card of the match for a mistimed tackle, giving South Africa a dangerous free-kick opportunity that was ultimately snuffed out. South Africa's Teboho Mokoena was also carded later in the half.

By the half-hour mark, Mexico remained firmly in control with 55% possession. South Africa's Williams made a brilliant interception in the 35th minute to cut off a dangerous Jesús Gallardo cross intended for Jiménez, keeping the scoreline at 1-0 heading toward the break.

With Group A action underway, the pressure is on both sides to set the tone before Czechia and South Korea face off later today in Guadalajara.

News.Az