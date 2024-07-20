Bangladesh army enforces curfew as anti-quota clashes death toll tops 100

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, Bangladesh saw soldiers patrolling Dhaka's empty streets amidst a curfew imposed to suppress violent protests led by students demanding changes to government job quotas.

The protests, which have resulted in over 100 deaths this week, prompted authorities to maintain a suspension on internet and text messaging services since Thursda, News.Az reports citing Reuters.The violent clashes have killed at least 105 people and injured thousands this week, according to data from hospitals across Bangladesh. The Dhaka Medical College Hospital received 27 dead bodies on Friday between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.The nationwide unrest initially broke out over student anger against new quotas for government jobs, including 30% for the families of those who fought for independence from Pakistan.That measure has opened old and sensitive political fault lines between those who fought for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971 and those accused of collaborating with Islamabad.Over the past five days, police have fired tear gas and hurled sound grenades to scatter protesters during the nationwide unrest, as demonstrators clashed with security personnel, throwing bricks and setting fire to vehicles.With the death toll climbing and police unable to contain the violent protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government on Friday imposed a national curfew and deployed the military.The curfew will ease for two hours from 12 p.m. on Saturday to allow people to shop for supplies and complete other chores, TV channels reported.The curfew will last until 10 a.m. on Sunday at which point the government will assess the situation and decide the next course of action, the reports added.The demonstrations - the biggest since Hasina was re-elected for a fourth successive term this year - have also been fuelled by high unemployment among young people, who make up nearly a fifth of a population of 170 million.International rights groups have criticised the internet suspension and actions of security forces. The European Union said it is deeply concerned by the violence and loss of life.

News.Az