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Amazon has acquired Rivr, a Zurich-based startup specializing in autonomous robotics.

Rivr was valued at $110 million during a funding round in August 2024, which saw participation from both Amazon and Bezos Expeditions, the venture firm of Amazon's CEO, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Rivr's robots have four legs and wheels that allow it to maneuver on stairs and other potentially uneven surfaces. The company just released its second generation of the robot. The purchase will likely further Amazon's capabilities for ever-faster and more efficient package deliveries.

"This acquisition reflects our commitment to a continued investment in research, which we believe has the potential to further improve safety outcomes and the overall delivery experience for delivery service partners and their delivery associates," a representative from Amazon told The Information.

Amazon has been working toward introducing automations and robotics at various stages of its shopping business. It deployed its 1 millionth robot last summer and has future goals for automating 75 percent of all its operations.

News.Az