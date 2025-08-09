Bangladesh sets general polls for February 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh's election commission chief announced on Saturday that general elections would be held in the first week of February 2026, but ensuring they are free, fair, and impartial remains a major challenge.

“People have lost confidence in the election system, the Election Commission and the administrative machinery involved in the electoral process,” state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted Uddin as saying at a function in northwestern Rangpur district.

Uddin said his office, however, was “working tirelessly to restore this lost trust.” The CEC’s comments come four days after interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that the polls would be held in February next year. Yunus had made the announcement coinciding with the first anniversary of the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League regime on August 5.

The February 2026 polls would be the 13th Parliamentary elections.

