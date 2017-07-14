Batumi to welcome 30 new eco buses

Batumi to welcome 30 new eco buses

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new buses will operate on routes between Batumi International Airport and the city centre/Railway Station.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is allocating €5.5 million to add 10 electronic and 20 diesel-powered buses to public transport in Georgia’s Black Sea city of Batumi, agenda.ge reports.

Georgia’s Finance Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili signed the financial agreement with the EBRD today in Batumi at the 14th Batumi International Conference – ‘Georgia's European Way’.

This is the first project in the Caucasus in terms of purchasing electro buses,” stated Georgia’s Finance Ministry.

The new buses will operate on routes between Batumi International Airport and the city centre/Railway Station.

The project will be implemented thanks to EBRD’s financial assistance as well as the Eastern Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership, which contributed to the project with €1.5 million.

News.Az

News.Az