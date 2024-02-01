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Russia delivers new batch of Pantsir-S air defense systems to troops
20 Mar 2026-13:02
Azerbaijan keeps training of young soldiers in spotlight
27 Jul 2024-16:46
India, China commit to urgent troop withdrawal from disputed border
26 Jul 2024-11:57
China, Russia agree to expand energy cooperation
24 Jul 2024-18:59
South Africa's president signs Climate Change Bill into law
24 Jul 2024-00:06
Iran’s exports to Oman up 40%
22 Jul 2024-23:57
Trump victory in election can end Ukraine war sooner, says Georgian PM
22 Jul 2024-19:49
Türkiye: Acceptance of resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state - indication that Israel disregards international law
19 Jul 2024-02:06
Luxembourg’s premier expresses intention to attend COP29 in Azerbaijan
18 Jul 2024-17:10
South Korea, US build 'nuclear-based' alliance to deter North Korea threats
17 Jul 2024-23:51
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South Korea expresses regret over drone flights to North
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Why a US ground operation in Iran could trigger a prolonged war, expert explains
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