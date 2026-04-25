Azerbaijan to host nationwide WUF13 festival ahead of Baku UN urban forum

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A series of events is set to take place across Azerbaijan in the run-up to a major United Nations urban development forum due to be held in the capital, Baku, next month.

The Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum, known as WUF13, will be held in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026. In the lead-up to the gathering, organisers say a nationwide festival will be staged to raise awareness of the event among the public, News.az reports, citing AzerTAG.

The programme is due to begin in Baku on 28 April before moving to other cities, including Sumqayit, Quba and Lankaran. Further events are planned in Gabala, Sheki, Mingachevir and Ganja, before concluding in Khankendi on 10 May.

Organisers say the festival will be split into two parts. During the day, universities in the host cities will hold information sessions about the forum. In the evenings, public events will take place outdoors, featuring interactive activities, presentations and discussions.

The initiative is expected to focus on issues such as sustainable urban development, inclusive city planning and innovative solutions for future urban environments. Officials say it will also provide detailed information about the themes and objectives of WUF13.

Participation in all events will be open to the public free of charge.

News.Az