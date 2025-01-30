Belarus aims to manufacture machinery in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus hopes to launch projects for machinery production in Iran, according to Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, who made the statement during a meeting with First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on January 30.

During the meeting, Belarus and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to building up cooperation for the benefit of the two countries, News.az reports citing BelTA "The cooperation between Belarus and Iran are intensively growing at all levels: from heads of state to ministries, agencies and businesses," the prime minister said. "I was in Tehran on an official visit in late 2022. Then we welcomed your colleague Mohammad Mokhber in Minsk. Recently, we have held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission, during which I met with the minister for industry, mining and trade of Iran. We had a very meaningful discussion about the preparations for the visit of the Iranian president to Belarus. We agreed that we should carefully prepare this visit and enrich it with the economic agenda."According to him, there are several very important joint projects in industrial cooperation on the agenda. "Belarus and Iran have been discussing approaches to them for a long time. We believe that the time has come to move to their practical realization. We are talking about the production of tractor equipment, harvesters, passenger vehicles (buses, electric buses) in Iran. Given the attention paid by the Iranian leadership to green energy, environmental problems, we offer to apply our experience in electric transport," Roman Golovchenko said, adding that Belarus is one of the main suppliers of heavy dump trucks for the mining industry in Iran.In turn, Mohammad Reza Aref emphasized the high level of political relations between the countries. "In terms of economic relations, we need to make more efforts. Undoubtedly, the exchange of visits helps in achieving our goals. We need to put the reached agreements into practice. This year Belarus is chairing the EAEU. Iran has received the status of an observer to the union, so we need to work together," he said.Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko is in Almaty, Kazakhstan on a working visit on 30-31 January to to attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

