Blackpink makes bold comeback with new anthem ‘Jump’

K-pop superstars Blackpink have officially ended their nearly three-year group hiatus with the release of their electrifying new digital single, “Jump,” which dropped Friday (July 11).

The high-energy anthem made its live debut last weekend in Goyang, South Korea, as part of the opening night of the group’s new World Tour Deadline, News.Az reports, citing Bilboard.

Produced by an all-star team including Diplo, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, Ape Drums, and 24, the track sees Blackpink diving into hardstyle beats, setting a new tone for their evolving sound. The songwriting credits boast names like TEDDY, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, and Jesse Bluu.

“Jump” also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the group, following a break in which each member pursued successful solo ventures. Their last group release was 2023’s “The Girls,” which accompanied their mobile game Blackpink The Game, and before that, the 2022 album Born Pink, which topped the Billboard 200.

The World Tour Deadline includes 31 shows across 16 cities, with major stadium stops in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and London. Following their South Korean kickoff, Blackpink heads to SoFi Stadium in L.A. for a two-night show this weekend.

“Jump” is now streaming on all major platforms and is already creating buzz in the Blink fandom and beyond.

