Blow to drug traffickers with "Narcosteel-19" in Istanbul: 480 kilograms of drugs seized

In the "Narkoçelik-19" operations organized by the Istanbul Police Department against drug manufacturers and poison dealers, 480 kg of drugs and 71 thousand drug pills were seized.

Operations targeting suspects involved in the production and sale of drugs continue unabated in all 81 provinces of Turkey. Drug traffickers who aim to poison young people are finding security forces against them. Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that 8 suspects were arrested in a drug operation in Istanbul.As a result of the operations carried out by the Istanbul Provincial Police Department Narcotics and Intelligence Branches; teams have been mobilized for the "NARKOÇELİK-19" operation in the districts of Esenyurt, Beyoğlu, Şişli, and Beykoz.In the raids conducted at the identified addresses, 257 kg of Skunk, 220.5 kg of Methamphetamine, 2.5 kg of Hashish Powder, 71 thousand pieces of drug pills, and materials used in drug sales and manufacturing, as well as money, were seized.Minister Yerlikaya stated that 8 people were apprehended and taken into custody, and in his social media post, he said, "I would like our esteemed nation to know that we are determined to rid our country of drug traffickers and street dealers. Our operations against drug traffickers will continue to increase all over our country. I congratulate our Heroic Police Officers who carried out the operations. May God protect you from harm. The prayers of our nation are with you."

News.Az