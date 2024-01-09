BMW sets new sales record of 2.56 mln cars in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The BMW Group increased its global sales of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce cars by 6.5 percent year-on-year to a record number of 2.56 million in 2023, the German car manufacturer said on Tuesday, News.az reports.

The company said that deliveries of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) jumped by 74.4 percent year-on-year, to more than 376,000 units, meeting the full-year target for all-electric vehicles in total sales of 15 percent.

"With our new, highly attractive and technologically outstanding vehicles, we were able to ramp up electromobility even more dynamically in 2023," said Jochen Goller, member of the board of management of BMW AG.

This year, one in five of the company's newly-built cars is set to be a BEV, and by 2025 the target is one in four. "We see continued high demand for our fully-electric products," Goller added.

In China, the carmaker saw sales of the BMW brand and MINI rise by 4.2 percent, to almost 825,000 vehicles.

