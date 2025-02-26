Brazil hosts first BRICS Sherpas meeting as bloc president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira on Tuesday opened the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas, or chief negotiators, with Brazil holding the rotating presidency of the bloc, the Foreign Ministry confirmed, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In his opening speech, Vieira affirmed the response to the crisis of multilateralism "is more multilateralism, stronger and more inclusive in all spheres."

The top diplomat of Brazil noted the international order is undergoing profound changes and existing institutions are struggling to adapt, while at the same time, emerging economies are demanding greater participation in global decisions.

"In this evolving scenario, BRICS plays a fundamental role in promoting a more just, inclusive and sustainable world order. A multipolar world is not only an emerging reality, but a shared objective," he said.

"A rebalanced global system must have stronger foundations of equity and representation, and no such foundation can be built without the voice of BRICS. This group embodies the aspirations of the Global South and our role in shaping the future has never been more significant," he added.

The meeting taking place at the Itamaraty Palace, Brazil's Foreign Ministry headquarters in the capital Brasilia, comprises two days of debates around issues related to promoting a fairer, multipolar world order, in keeping with the priorities of the bloc's Brazilian presidency.

This is the first meeting of negotiators since the BRICS bloc of emerging economies was expanded last year to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran and Indonesia, from the former members of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In addition, there are associated countries such as Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

The discussions seek to redefine global governance to reflect the realities of the 21st century, Vieira stressed in his speech, ensuring that developing countries are protagonists, not mere spectators.

In the area of economics, he said the protectionism in vogue threatens to deepen inequalities.

BRICS should "advocate" for an "open, fair and balanced" multilateral trade system that addresses the needs of the Global South and promotes a truly multipolar economic order, Vieira said.

Countries should continue to make progress in "alternative" financial mechanisms such as the New BRICS Development Bank, which plays a "vital" role in financing infrastructure and sustainable projects in emerging economies, he said.

Brazil, as BRICS president, will prioritize cooperation with the Global South and an agenda of social, economic and environmental development, with emphasis on six key areas: health, trade, climate change, artificial intelligence, reform of the multilateral security system and institutional strengthening of the bloc.

The second day of the BRICS Sherpas meeting on Wednesday includes a special session with the participation of Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and in the afternoon, a summary of the discussions will be released.

News.Az