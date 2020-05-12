BTC spends nearly $25M in operating expenditure in Q1 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of 2020, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) spent approximately $25 million in operating expenditure and it is equal to the relevant indicator of 2019, according to an annual report from BP Azerbaijan.

According to the report, BTC spent about $3 million in capital expenditure (2 times less).

Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of the first quarter of 2020, it carried a total of 3.41 billion barrels (more than 455 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 4,457 tankers and sent to world markets.

“In the first quarter, BTC exported about 7.7 million tons (more than 58 million barrels) of crude oil loaded on 76 tankers at Ceyhan,” read the report.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

