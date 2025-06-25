Burial of Zambia's ex-president in South Africa halted at last minute by court

A South African court has halted plans to bury former Zambian President Edgar Lungu at a private ceremony just as it was about to start, News.az reports citing BBC.

The news was only announced to mourners in South Africa after a funeral mass had already finished.

This is the latest twist in a row between the government and Lungu's family over his burial, after the family opted for a private ceremony in South Africa, rather than a full state funeral at home.

The Zambian government had filed an urgent case in the Pretoria High Court seeking to stop the burial planned by his family.

The court said that the funeral would not go ahead following an "agreement between the parties" however it appears that any funeral won't happen until August at the earliest. The dispute follows a long-standing feud between Lungu and his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema, with Lungu's family saying he had indicated that Hichilema should not attend his funeral. From Dos Santos to Mugabe - the burial disputes over ex-leaders

The presidential feud that even death couldn't end Following Lungu's death in South Africa aged 68, the family wanted to be in charge of the funeral arrangements, including the repatriation of his body, but the Zambian authorities sought to take control. The government and his family later agreed he would have a state funeral before relations broke down over the precise arrangements, prompting the family to opt for a burial in South Africa. President Hichilema has since argued that Lungu, as a former president, "belongs to the nation of Zambia" and should be buried in the country. Tomsa Maseko / BBC | Mourners were only told about the delay after the funeral mass had finished

The Pretoria court gave Zambian attorney general Mulilo D Kabesha until 4 July to submit his "amended notice of motion" in support of Lungu's repatriation to Zambia. His family has until 11 July to file their opposing papers.

"This matter will be heard as a special motion on the 4th of August 2025," the court said. The costs of the urgent application will be determined then. The Zambian government argues that personal wishes should not override the greater public interest, citing the case of founding President Kenneth Kaunda. In 2021, Kaunda's family said he wanted to be laid to rest next to his wife and not at the site designated by the government. However, the government went ahead and buried Kaunda at Embassy Memorial Park in Lusaka. The current row over Lungu's burial underscores the tense relationship between him and his successor, which played out in life and continues even in death. When Lungu was president, Hichilema was locked up for over 100 days on treason charges after Hichilema's motorcade allegedly refused to give way for him.

