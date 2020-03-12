Canadian PM Justin Trudeau self-isolating over coronavirus fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over coronavirus fears, his office has announced, according to BBC.

Mr. Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, began to show mild symptoms of illness late on Wednesday after a speaking engagement in the UK.

The couple is staying home until the results of the test are returned. Mr. Trudeau is not exhibiting any symptoms.

There are currently approximately 103 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Canada.

Under his doctor's advice, he is continuing daily activities while monitoring his health but "out of an abundance of caution" he is working from home, the statement said.

A number of politicians around the globe have been self-isolating in recent days after coming into possible contact with the virus, including five senior US Republicans and a Canadian cabinet minister.

But Mr. Trudeau is among the first world leaders to take the precautionary step. Mongolia's president recently returned to work following a 14-day quarantine after a visit to China in February.

The prime minister was scheduled to hold meetings over the next two days in Ottawa with provincial premiers and First Nations leaders.

Those meetings have been postponed.

News.Az

