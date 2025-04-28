Canadians vote in pivotal election amid US pressures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadians are heading to the polls in a national election largely shaped by concerns over rising living costs and escalating trade tensions with the United States.

Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, who took over as prime minister from Justin Trudeau last month, says he is the ideal choice to confront US President Donald Trump with his experience as a central banker during periods of economic upheaval, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has also promised to stand firm against Trump, but argues that a decade of weak economic performance under the Trudeau-led Liberals left Canada vulnerable to hostile US trade policies.

Polls show Liberals leading with nearly 43 percent, above Conservatives at over 39 percent, according to a CBC tracker.

The New Democratic Party was polling in third at about 9 percent, followed by Bloc Quebecois at 6 percent.

News.Az