Two injured in Oman after residential building targeted

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Two residents were injured when a residential building, housing employees of a company in Bukha Governorate, was targeted, according to Oman’s state news agency.

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), the incident left two expatriates with moderate injuries and caused damage to four vehicles parked at the site.

Windows of a nearby house were also shattered. The report added that the relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, which occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials reaffirmed that necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of residents as inquiries continue.

News.Az